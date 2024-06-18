Sherri Papini ex-husband speaks out for 1st time since kidnapping hoax

After seven years of silence, Keith Papini reveals new details about his former wife's faked disappearance, lies to authorities, and false claims of being kidnapped by two Hispanic women.

June 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live