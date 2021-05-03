-
Now Playing: How 1 couple got creative to save their business
-
Now Playing: Athletes, members of Congress, everyday Americans join fight against anti-Asian hate
-
Now Playing: Man behind Fyre Festival speaks from prison
-
Now Playing: Thousands of asylum-seekers have been waiting months to years at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: John Legend on creating content that’s unapologetically Black
-
Now Playing: How Black residents in America’s 1st city to fund reparations proved they were owed
-
Now Playing: Experts discuss Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout, what they’re seeing on the ground
-
Now Playing: Once ravaged, Black-owned businesses are making a comeback and hoping to build wealth
-
Now Playing: Black Americans reconnect with ancestral history in Ghana, where slaves left Africa
-
Now Playing: How did a plane’s engine fall apart minutes into a flight from Denver?
-
Now Playing: Gaga’s dogs stolen
-
Now Playing: UN secretary-general discusses global rise in misinformation, extremism, nationalism
-
Now Playing: UN secretary-general on global access to vaccines and effort to combat climate change
-
Now Playing: Viral figure skater brings pop culture, activism, diversity to sport
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears’ father maintains conservatorship out of love, lawyer says
-
Now Playing: Facing stress from the pandemic, thousands re-examine relationship with alcohol
-
Now Playing: Texans band together amid fallout from energy crisis
-
Now Playing: In first season with Black ‘Bachelor,’ controversy explodes following Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods suffers serious injuries after flipping car in accident