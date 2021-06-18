Small-time landlords and renters struggle to get their share of rental relief

Landlord Catherine Esposito said between lost rental income and the cost of renovating a ruined property, she&rsquo;s fallen into debt. The extensive process of federal assistance shuts some out of funding.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live