A look at star athletes who take a controversial stance on COVID-19

Tennis player Novak Djokovic is the latest athlete who has come under fire for his vaccination status ahead of the 2021 Australian Open. A few other high-profile athletes have also faced contention.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live