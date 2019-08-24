Star student athlete asked repeatedly for protection before she was murdered: Part 1

In an exclusive interview, Lauren McCluskey's parents say their daughter asked police for help numerous times regarding her ex-boyfriend before he killed her and then took his own life.
10:57 | 08/24/19

Star student athlete asked repeatedly for protection before she was murdered: Part 1

