Transcript for Former Starbucks CEO on how to save America’s small businesses

Reporter: As businesses across the country debate whether to reopen, it will likely be weeks before you can enjoy a cup of coffee inside your local Starbucks. The company keeping seating areas at its cafes closed until may 3rd and reviewing next steps on a case by case basis. There's so many businesses here that deserve to be saved. There are so many small businesses that perform a unique service in so many different ways that need to survive. Reporter: Howard Schultz, who built the brand from a few coffee shops to a worldwide chain says it will take at least $1 trillion in a program along the lines of what the united States did after World War II to save those small businesses. So you say that small business needs a Marshall plan. What do you mean by that? Well, right now there are 30 million small businesses in America, employing almost 60 million people. They are facing a desperate, catastrophic situation. Ppp one and ppp two is well-intended, but it is a short-term band-aid on a much more severe problem. Reporter: That's the government's paycheck protection program or ppp, supplying loans to help small businesses. You say there needs to be a third round, specifically for businesses like independent restaurants that would be a trillion dollars? The money is going to run out in seven to eight weeks after the small businesses or restaurants who got ppp and most of them did not, pay the people for the next seven, eight weeks. The real problem is the inability of small businesses and/or independent restaurants to manage and navigate through a post covid opening, and what's going to happen, and this is the big, big issue, that I estimate, and this could be conservative, that at least 30% of America's small businesses and independent restaurants will permanently close as a result of not having an economic bridge to a vaccine. Reporter: 30%. Yes, so now you're talking about millions of small businesses, millions of people who are going to become unemployed. Congress must understand that the appropriation on ppp one and ppp two is just not enough. And so, in the next three months, there must be an understanding. We are in an emergency situation and these businesses are not going to go away. Without spending that kind of money, the economic of damage to the country and level of unemployment is going to be much, much greater than the investment that needs to be made to keep these businesses whole. We're calling them businesses. These are people, hard-working entrepreneurs. Families, who have put their life savings and their entire life in these businesses, and they're going to be wiped out to no fault of their own. Reporter: So let's go back to 1987. If you were given the green light back then to open those 11 locations that you were told you have to do it with 25% of the space for customers, would you? I'd be hard-pressed to say yes. I don't think we would have survived. Many of these small businesses are the Starbucks of tomorrow. Reporter: Now he and his wife sherry, providing money to workers in the Seattle area who've lost their jobs due to the pandemic. We have distributed over 7,000 checks already. So many people who received the $500, and this was so heartwarming, gave back $5, $25, $50 back to the fund for other people. This is an opportunity where we all can make a difference. Reporter: Where do you think it lands five years from now, ten years from now, Howard. What does the economy look like? This is a time for truth and transparency from government officials and to do everything we can to balance the need for the government to reopen itself, and at the same time protect the integrity and health of citizens. But we need the kind of leadership that literally is walking in the shoes of the American people. We must lift up those who unfortunately find themselves left behind.

