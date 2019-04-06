Transcript for The stars of 'Big Little Lies' dish on working together on hit show

We're deeply passionate about what we do, and that's just glorious to behold. Because everybody wants it to be good and we are all willing to work and work rigorously to get it there. To have these amazing goddesses at the helm, to give us these opportunities to explore women in this way is just an amazing gift. Reporter: HBO's "Big little lies" and its all-star cast, Laura Dern, Nicole kidman, shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon, are back, returning to bucolic Monterey, California along with Meryl Streep, where secrets and passions run deep. Scl we're kidding ourselves if we think people stopped talking. People talk. I think we're all being a little paranoid. I think people have moved on and the police have definitely moved on. Yeah, for sure. The first season Reese was all abouties and secrecy, deception. How would you describe season 2? Wow. I mean, there's still a lot of secrets. New cast members who bring new dynamics to Monterey. You know, things don't just end because there seems like a conclusion. Reporter: The miniseries was a cultural and ratings phenomenon. Snagging eight emmys and four golden globes. Millions tuning in each week for a provocative dose of female empowerment, friendship, and motherhood. These women, they're vicious. Reporter: No one planned on season 2, but the show's breakout success enticed this group to come back to their iconic characters. I'm told that my daughter Emma belle is going to be in your class. So exciting. Very nice to meet you. She has an I.Q. Of 152. Genius level. Right? That's a very high number. I expect you to take care of my daughter. Pay special attention. And again, welcome. What was it that made this so special? We explore the inner psychology of women. It's not just looking at women from the outside perspective and kind of voyeuristically watching their lives unfold. We're in their heads understanding why they make certain choices. We're watching them need to connect with each other although they don't want to at times and there's jealousy and there's envy and there's support. I think that's why people relate to it. Reporter: The Monterey moms grapple with tough issues like sex Al salt and domestic violence. Go to the car. I'm not coming back with you. Celeste. No. Reporter: Last season ended with the women defending one of their own against an abusive this Sunday the show picks up right where that bombshell push down the stairs left off. Meryl Streep taking on the role of grieving Mary Louise, whose son was killed. How have you been? Good. Good. The kids are good. How are you? I can't complain. Actually, I can. My son is dead. I entered this world from the outside, from an audience member. I loved this -- that first season. I thought it was the most compelling TV that there was. When Nicole said would you be interested in being in it, a second season, and I said yeah. And she said, well, do you want to read it? I said no. I just want to be in it. I want to be in that world. Was it going to be Meryl in your mind? We were so lucky because we dreamed of her being in it and it actually came to fruition. Reporter: The girl power isn't just on screen. Both Nicole kidman andeese Witherspoon are executive producers. And this season the director's a woman too. What is it like in Hollywood getting to work with so many women? Shocking. It's an unusual experience for many of us. You know, when I started acting at 11 years old and the first few movies I did my makeup and hair was done by men. The only female on the entire production was my script supervisor. Reporter: Friendships have blossomed between the women, with kidman referring to her co-stars as sisters on her Instagram. She even paid tribute to their bond when accepting her golden globe in 2018. We sat at a table, we pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other. And this is ours to share. Wow. The power of women. Reporter: This season audiences will learn more about Zoe Kravitz's character. Bonnie, Zoe's character, is a hugely pivotal role in the second season. So Bonnie's past and her future and let's cue Zoe. Oh, my god! Reporter: The actress, running late, arrived on cue. I'm sorry. Perfect timing. We were talking about exploring the different characters this year. What is that like for you delving into Bonnie's life? It's really exciting because I felt like I connected so deeply to her the first season but we didn't get to explore her as much as I'd hoped. So there was so much kind of sitting in me ready to explode. So it was so beautiful to get to explore that this season. What's going on? I killed someone. Remember? Yes. It's heavy. Are you -- I mean, are you angry at me for some reason? I'm angry with myself. What have you learned from each other and what have you sort of discovered about yourselves working together? I felt like each person brought a different kind of insight but it was always something I could take away from it and really use for my character because they aren't just thinking about their they're thinking about the whole and that was just a completely unique experience for me. Women across all industries for a long time have felt they have to put life aside to be a professional. And the more women get the opportunity to work as a collective, we bring all of our life into our work and our art and our parenting and our friendship. So we get to live life together while we're at work, and I've never had that experience in this way. It's very beautiful. It's an experience this cast would happily hold on to a little longer. Too early to be talking about season 3? Reese, you want to answer this one? Me? How about you? I'm not answering that. I would love it. I'll go on the record saying I would love it. Do it. L kill. Hopefully. Reporter: For "Nightline" I'm Deborah Roberts in New York.

