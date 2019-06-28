Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 'State of Pride' documentary peeks into the lives of LGBTQ youth in the US
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"6:50","description":"Activist Raymond Braun's YouTube documentary, 'State of Pride,' explores the meaning of pride to LGBTQ youth in communities across the country. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"64011705","title":"'State of Pride' documentary peeks into the lives of LGBTQ youth in the US ","url":"/Nightline/video/state-pride-documentary-peeks-lives-lgbtq-youth-us-64011705"}