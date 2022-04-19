Stay issued on execution of Melissa Lucio two days before she was set to face death

Melissa Lucio was convicted of capital murder in 2008 in the death of her 2-year-old daughter. Advocates say the case was mismanaged and that crucial parts of evidence were never presented.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live