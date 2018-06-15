Steve Scalise and Capital police take the field More The House majority whip returns to the field a year after he was shot practicing for the annual congressional baseball game. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Steve Scalise and Capital police take the field This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Steve Scalise to start at second base 1 year after shooting

Now Playing: Former NFL cheerleaders are suing Houston Texans alleging harassment, unfair pay

Now Playing: New Bear Grylls challenge tests the art of survival of everyday people

Now Playing: Ex-wife of Arizona killing-spree suspect says she lived in fear for her life

Now Playing: Female monster truck drivers, including former pageant queen, compete at Monster Jam

Now Playing: What happened during Trump, Kim Jong Un's historic summit

Now Playing: Life inside North Korea, the hermit kingdom

Now Playing: President Trump meets with Kim Jong Un to commit to denuclearization

Now Playing: Future challenges remain to verify agreements with North Korea

Now Playing: The series of steps of denuclearization of North Korea

Now Playing: President Trump's mission to convince North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons

Now Playing: How North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made his unlikely rise to power

Now Playing: ESPN analyst, ex-NBA player Jay Williams on using his life lessons to inspire others

Now Playing: The life and legacy of Anthony Bourdain, in his own words

Now Playing: On the front lines with Iraqi forces fighting ISIS in Mosul

Now Playing: Grandmother after Trump commutes life sentence: 'This is a miracle day'

Now Playing: 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' asks if we need Mister Rogers now more than ever

Now Playing: Eagles team, coach on being disinvited by President Trump for White House visit

Now Playing: Victims, including children, in Guatemala struggle with aftermath of volcano eruption

Now Playing: Diver jumps off giant iceberg into frigid Antarctic waters Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55914262,"title":"Steve Scalise and Capital police take the field","duration":"0:28","description":"The House majority whip returns to the field a year after he was shot practicing for the annual congressional baseball game.","url":"/Nightline/video/steve-scalise-capital-police-field-55914262","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}