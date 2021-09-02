Transcript for The students fighting for a more diverse lesson plan

I have some things from the social justicecommittee. Reporter: For the average high schooler these days, life is about the latest tiktok and fitting in. Want to look at college courses to go with our African-American studies course. Reporter: For 18-year-old mcalea Randall life is also about making a deference. What do you want to the reform in your educational There's lack of education of African-American history throughout our school system. The most you learn about African-American history is during the month of February, which is -- Black history month. Yeah, black history month and it's limited to the civil rights movement and that's pretty much it. Unfortunately. No justice! No peace! Reporter: As protests for social justice erupted year many students face their own racial reckoning in the classroom. It's the leader of the African-American leaders of the culture club. Reporter: For her and her classmates in New Jersey change begins with a course correction in history. What specifically are you and the group asking for in the curriculum? Reporter: Right now we're asking for a mandatory African-American studies course at the high school level. Reporter: Last summer, following the death of George Floyd mcalea and members of the African-American culture club formed the social justice committee. I felt isolated and those feelings turned into action. : The students focused on education. What lead you to take this kind of actist approach? We were definitely inspired by the rising action across the nation, we just needed to push for what we wanted. I'm honored to stand with our students this afternoon. It was incredible what they were able to put together. They put this March together to stop the ignorance. Reporter: The doctor who is a cherry hill native has been superintendent for six years. We have to be physically there for them and sometimes just standing alongside to make sure they have the opportunity to speak. I can lend my voice, figure and presence to that than it's certainly my responsible to do that. Black lives matter! Reporter: For now, both high schools in cherry hill offer a African-American studies course as an elective, but the predominantly white school district may soon be the first in New Jersey to make it a requirement. We have to teach it, we have to talk about it, history through the lens of white eyes or white Americans cannot continue to be the dominant and singular piece through which we teach. Again, when we talk about folks of color it can't just be five or six individuals that children hear about from elementary through high school. It needs to be all our history. Black history is our history. I absolutely thought about how could I help these students to bng what they're asking Tuesday life. Reporter: The director of curriculum recognizes the flaws in today's history courses. I think we have 20 move beyond courses that -- to move beyond courses that talk about how so many people of color were take friend their homes and countries and colonized and that we start to look not through a euro centric perspective but through a perspective that highlighted black and brown excellence. She's working with local professionals and universities as well as students to design the potential course. What do students know about Maya Angelo and significance behind Malcolm X and have the students tell us what they'd like to see us bring to this course. It would be huge for all students not only to have access but part of the requirements like other requirements, huge difference in how they see other people, how they see themselves, how they see their country. And that they have that sense of pride in us being so unique in that way. Reporter: In fact, some college students are expressing frustration, incomplete lessons in the high school classroom. What a was thinking -- Reporter: This Stanford university sophomore girls launched a campaign diverse tie our narrative in response to black lives matter movement as well as their personal experience in high school. It was difficult to see I wasn't represented in the classroom so it could be difficult for not just me asian-american but any person of color not seeing your people portrayed in a manner that reflects your rich, cultural history and portrays you in a multi dimensional way. We need to see -- Reporter: They created the student-led campaign and organized with students to form new chapters in their districts. To add different perspectives to literature curriculum. Reporter: Their mission, one book by and about a person of color in each school. We have others branching off advocating for end of school to prison pipeline in their district or getting police officers off campus. It started with this one-book campaign that sprawled into a large idea of racial justice and equity on a larger level. Reporter: Their campaign now reaching 800 school districts across the nation with more than 5,000 organizers participating, but with change often there's push-back. I think why there's backlash is a lot of people are uncomfortable when you try to change the status quo. Reporter: Backlash is something this Utah school is familiar with, the predominantly white school not allowing you children to opt out of black history curriculum after coming under fire to give families the option to do so. The county director wrote on the school's Facebook page yesterday saying, we regret after receiving requests an opt-out form was sent out concerning activities planned during this month of celebration. At this time no families are opting out of our planned activities and we have removed this option. The fight to diverse tie lessons in the classroom has gone on for decades between 1965-1972 hundreds of thousands of black students a schools across the nation formed the black campus movement inspired by the black power movement, demanding black studies, Progressive black university and for a diverse system of higher education. I think if we look throughout history it almost always comes from the young people, doesn't it, that in part because they are still very idealistic and determines. That's why we've seen throughout history young people lead these movements. Reporter: Back in cherry hill a hopeful outcome on the horizon, the vote to require the African-American course presented to thechool board later this month. If passed, it could be mandatory for all cherry hill high school students as early as this fall. This work is not just about next year, it's really about building our body of work and building a legacy for students. The only way society has grown in the last few thousand years is that communities come together and support one this is not an individual endeavor. I'm hoping for younger generations to have better experiences than us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.