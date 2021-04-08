Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American pride

Lee is the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics and her hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota, has the largest concentration of Hmong Americans in the country.
6:58 | 08/04/21

Sunisa Lee's Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American pride

