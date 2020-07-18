Suspects in Timothy Coggins' death sentenced to prison 34 years later: Part 2

Frank Gebhardt, convicted of several charges, was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years. William Moore Sr., who agreed to a plea deal, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 10 years’ probation.
7:17 | 07/18/20

