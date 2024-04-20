Taylor Swift's new break-up album breaks record

Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department double,' became Spotify's most streamed album in a single day in 2024 in just 12 hours.

April 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live