Tenants across the country see dramatic increases in the price of rent

As the country nears a recession, cities across America are experiencing major surges in rental prices. It's a phenomenon exacerbated by inflation, putting strain on many who were already struggling.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live