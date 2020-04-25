Transcript for While Texas and Georgia reopen, New York businesses wonder if they’ll survive

And we are here at the store. Customers are pulling in. It's reopening day in Texas. I have some orders that came through online last night. Across the state, many stores back in business, but it's not quite business as usual. Hally Davenport's business is open. But only with porch pickup. So how this is working, we have our ice cream cart outside. Customers reserve spots online. So 10:30, 10:35, 10:40, we place the packages on the ice cream cart. An hour north of Austin, pecan plaza is welcoming back customers as well. We're so excited about seeing our customers. We're so excited about seeing our friends. And we want everyone to stay safe. Hey, Emily. Reporter: Amy Thomas and her husband Lloyd own the strip mall, she also owns zooty's. I believe we have 3 cents in it right now. Who would ever think this would be happening? If anything our parents taught us, we're not quitters. Reporter: Today marks the beginning of a new phase for some parts of the country. It's showtime! Reporter: We spent time with business own Ares in a strip mall in the heart of Texas, bell county which only had three confirmed deaths related to covid-19. We also visited a neighborhood in brookland. Kings county, New York suffered 3,000 deaths many they are still very much shuttered. Yet these business owners are grappling with the virus and the crushing burden of staying closed. I know my bubble and I hear sirens every night. I have 18 years of friends I've made and relationships I've built through the store, and I think being closed is totally appropriate right now. So I agree with being closed. I don't agree with having to go out of business because of it. Reporter: But today all eyes are on the state of Georgia where governor relaxed restrictions even further, allowing non-essential businesses like bowling alleys, gyms and salons to open their doors, something both the mayor of Atlanta and the president oppose. I say you make your own decision. I told him that. I said you're not under guidelines, but I'm letting you make your own decision, but I want people to be safe. And I want the people in Georgia to be safe. Reporter: Sanctuary salon has been closed nearly a month, but today they're fully booked for three weeks. When the governor was announcing, before he finished getting it out of his mouth, our phones were blowing up. Texts, calls, they all want back in. Reporter: Now that they're back open they're taking every possible precaution. We'll be doing temperature checks, prescreening them the day before when we confirm their appointment. Reporter: The mayor of Atlanta says the decision to let these businesses open is a deadly gamble. What I believe is there are some who are willing to sacrifice lives for the sake of the economy, and that's unacceptable to me. Reporter: The covid-19 pandemic is both a public health emergency and an economic more than 26 million people have filed foreunemployment in the last five weeks. It has been overwhelmed. Today the president signing an additional relief package with $310 billion becoming available next week. Great for small businesses. Great for the workers. Reporter: Hally applied for the paycheck protection program weeks ago. Our application was in review. The funds ran out, and now we stay in a place of really relying on those funds to be restored. So we are fingers crossed for the ppp. Reporter: Even though Hally's store is partially open, the loss of income has been devastating. Now that 75% of our sales have dropped it's extremely hard many. Reporter: Even small businesses that are allowed to reopen today are in dire financial straits. The month of February, we had $20,000 in sales. The month of March I had less than a thousand. Reporter: What role do strip malls like yours play across the country in terms of the economy, employment. My opinion? Reporter: Mm-hm. We're the backbone of the United States. Because we are small business. That is what I think the united States is all about. Reporter: But in states still on lockdown, many business owners with little to do anxiously await the future. In hip Brooklyn, zuzu's petals is usual blooming with business, but now these benches are empty. We've been closed since march22nd. Reporter: She's been open since the early '70s. My store is named after a little girl in the movie "It's a wonderful life." Reporter: Like Jimmy Stewart's character in the movie, fonda has overcome numerous financial challenges. Our first major problem was in probably 1987 when the real estate market fell apart. 9/11 was a challenge. Hurricane sandy also was a big blow to the business. But nothing in my experience measures up to this. Reporter: She applied for two federal loans as part of the $2 trillion bailout package but has only received enough to get her through one more week. No matter what they give, it will not be sufficient. Reporter: How do you know that? I know that because it's based on payroll as opposed to lost business income. All of the bills that I have now, my rent, my utilities, they may be deferred but they're accumulating. Now I'm on union street. Reporter: Sara opened her business six years ago, the stylist's four and a half-star-rated business was doing so well that three years ago she took out a second loan to expand. My usually bustling salon and Saturday is empty. Reporter: She paid off $84,000 worth of debt before having to shut down. Now she's on the brink. Thinking of adding more debt is not something I'd like to do at all. Too much work. We need a more flexible loan. Our employees can stay on unemployment longer than we might be able to survive longer, be able to use the loan towards things we actually need. We might be able to pivot our business somehow. So this is a kit that my clients can ask for. Reporter: Trying to make ends meet, Sara has gotten creative. Mixing hair dyes and selling at-home root rescue kits. Customers can pick them up contact free. Thanks, Jen. Reporter: And then learn how-to with her YouTube video. These sales aren't nearly enough to keep the salon running, but she's hoping things will improve just enough through the power of community activism. Both she and fonda are part of a group called "We built this Brooklyn", cultivated by Diana cane. 90% of the businesses in new York employ fewer people. We'll all be a mess if we don't figure this out. Reporter: Diana's shop has been successful for 18 years. Hello, beautiful store. Reporter: But like Sara and fonda, her days are now filled with anxiety. If you can't make rent, what happens? If I can't make rent, I will close. That's what happens. I will close, I will liquidate. Reporter: You saw some of the big corporations getting ppp what was your reaction? Fury and disbelief. It would translate into 1,000 $10,000 grants for stores like mine that would make the difference between life and death for our businesses. It's appalling. I could go down after 18 years because I'm closed for two months. That's not okay. Reporter: You've been in business for 49 years. Could this pandemic wipe you out? No. It's my life. It sustains me. It brings me joy. It has allowed me to be an independent woman. It's allowed me to support Reporter: Now, one of their main focuses, negotiating lower rents with landlords so that both sides can survive. It's not just a question of forgiving the rent or putting it off or taking half and then expecting the rest later. The economic environment is going to be totally changed. Reporter: For the owners of pecan plaza, they're working with their tenants to find solutions. Do you feel like there is this false dichotomy between saving lives or saving jobs? I feel like you have to be cautious. They need to find a vaccine for this. Let's hope they do, but, in the meantime, businesses cannot shut down. There are people in businesses that they cannot work at home. They, they're not getting paid. Reporter: As for their own business, the couple is doubling down on optimism, true to their entrepreneurial spirit. Do you feel like you can recoup what you've lost? Absolutely. Absolutely. Check with us in a few years. I tell you what, you check back with me in a few months.

