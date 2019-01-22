Transcript for Theranos whistleblower says in 2017 deposition Holmes lied about device capabilities

Can you ever call any ash actually not see things that Clemens told you. The big ones there is being able to run hundreds of blood test from a single drop of blood and. My grandfather would go jet. I think us tests done and you haven't needling his arm. Yes I thought those as a single drop of blood. There'd be some you know an excuse about why they needed to take them being struck for handed out for everybody else can you break any. Continue to buy into that. They weren't even running as a test on the dance devices while I was working and we only ran seven test. On the dance absence. These tests are being run. On third party machines. And ms. Holmes knows the time. That Syria's. Heroes yeah. Yeah action.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.