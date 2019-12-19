Transcript for Tiffany Haddish talks 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' reboot and remembering her roots

the darkness. Welcome to Santa's workshop. Tiffany haddish is one of the hottest comedians in the world. You like the view from the back? Look at you. Reporter: But she's also got a side gig. I'm Santa's little helper, or thick helper. Reporter: Don't tell the kids, but this is actually a TV set for "Kid the say the darnedist things." Me doing this helps me get on the nice list. Reporter: Perhaps the secret to success is that haddish is a kid at heart. You see yourself as a kid whisperer. I treat the kids the way I wanted to be treated. I remember 7-year-old Tiffany, 10 year old Tiffany. I could open up and be myself. Reporter: She appeals to innocent children, but her role had her cursing up a storm. So much of your work is explicit. Standup's for grown ups. If I walk fast, I don't need no Reporter: So how do you keep it g-rated? I mean kids say things sometimes that I'm like, whoa! I feel like I'd be a sex eye cash car for you. I feel like you using grown-up words. Reporter: Like talking about getting high on Jimmy Kimmel. I thought it would be cool to be in the swamp and be high. Reporter: She stole the show at the oscars. Hi, Meryl. I want to you be my mama someday. Reporter: She became the first black female comic to hoist "Saturday night live." This is a $4,000 dress. I'm going to wear this dress multiple times. Reporter: Those pinch yourself moments must be all the time. I look at my hand, I'm still here, I'm here, I'm here, okay. As I'm brushing my teeth, I'm like, wow, yesterday I was hanging out with Oprah. You are so, so, so, come on. Told me that before in a dream. Reporter: A shining success now, but far removed from the struggles she endured in foster care as a child and later with homelessness. The pain inspiring her comedy. How do you turn your pain into jokes? I try to find joy in everything, and I know I'm not the only person that's gone through this. I can't be. I feel like if I can find the strength in it, the funny about it, then I can use it as an instrument of success as opposed to an instrument of destruction. Well, I know you're a standup comedian. What got you into that? My social worker got me into it, because I was getting into a lot of trouble at school because I talk too much. She said you got two choices this summer. You can go to the laugh factory camp or psychiatric therapy, and I was, and ta-da, here I am 20-some years later. Reporter: That was a big fork in the road for you. Huge fork in the road. Reporter: That decision to attend the laugh factory comedy camp changed her life. I get on the bus. And I'm so thankful to that social worker. I'm still looking for her. Her maim name is kellita Lewis. I would say you are an amazing woman, thank you for doing what you did. You changed my whole existence, and you made P it better. Look at me now. Reporter: Where does your work ethic come from? Homelessness. Never wanting to be homeless again. Reporter: That's haddish at a tender age, explaining how she's living out of her car. I know where everything is, if I need something I got it. Just because I don't have a place to stay don't mean I have to look like I don't have a place to stay. Reporter: It was Kevin hart who helped her figure out a game plan. He literally pulled new off the Yeah, I was sleeping in my geometro. And the man gave me some money and said get you a place to sleep and write a list of goals. He's somebody who always tries to challenge me. Reporter: And she brings that spirit with her on stage and on set. Now what exactly do you do when in your bowling ball cleaning business. I ask would you like your balls polished or cleaned or sanded. And, and they'll say yes or no. And sometimes, sometimes they just say clean the ball. The kid with the bowling ball. Oh, my goodness. I was trying to hold that together. And I'm just like, whoa, like, and, you know, all I can do is laugh. I had that same job at about 22. Reporter: Do you feel like the humor is on two levels? Because I mean I got that as an adult. And the adults were wink, wink, smiling. And that's fun thing about it, right? What they're talking about is completely innocent and pure, but our grown filthy minds. How old are you? 4. Reporter: I also love little Ellington, who's hiding in his suit coat. He was so sweet. That almost made me twoopts have a baby. How nervous are you? A little. You're a little nervous? Reporter: Does this make you more or less likely to want to have a baby. It's the best form of birth control. It surprises me on some level. I probably would be a good mom, but do I really want to do that work? Take that birth control pill. Reporter: You can always be a good foster mom. I can guarantee you this. Any kid who leaves out my house will leave with a manual on how to survive this Earth. Reporter: She's already helping kids with her foundation. I go talk to the kids and encouraging them to be successful and to understand that just because you're a foster kid doesn't mean that you're less to society. Actually it means you're maybe a little more valuable, because the state is paying a lot of money to make sure you don't die. That means are you an investment, honey, you are valuable. Reporter: She still remembers where she came from. She spent years dancing as a bar mitzvah girl. But has spent the last few years preparing for her own, honoring her F an heritage. You grew up going to bar mitzvahs. Yeah. All my co-workers are like, are you really doing this? Yes, I'm really doing this. I'm really studying. It's really hard, but I'm really enjoying every minute of it. Reporter: Her study culminating in an epic blow-out bash as part of Netflix's black mitzvah. Who knows, after this I might still feel like a little girl from time to time, but now I have official paperwork that say I'm a brown woman. I have to represent for our people. Reporter: I don't mean to get so personal, but it was such a profound moment when I converted. It's a huge thing. Reporter: It's a big deal. You're saying this is who I am now. This is who I am. Reporter: Mazel tauf. And the show returns Sunday night at 8:00, 7:00 central. Ugly sweater?

