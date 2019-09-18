Three tips to inspire better behavior from disorderly pups

Matt Beisner runs a training camp for the most difficult dogs - the focus of Nat Geo Wild's “Dog Impossible.” Beisner shows three tips for helping your dog be the happiest it can be.
0:58 | 09/18/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Three tips to inspire better behavior from disorderly pups
Oh. We're the only place that guarantees you your dog's not. Back. Number one from. No dogs in the bed every dog should have its own place to sleep as I. Number two instead of having your dog when they're excited wait until their call and ask for permission. Warnings then we'll be view does end up number three. When you come home instead of rallying a dog up which I know you do wait your dog is totally wrong looks like it's gonna take. Then. Only six. Paged. Leaders smiled.

