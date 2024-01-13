Trial over mom presumed dead commences

Michelle Troconis has been accused of plotting with Jennifer Dulos's husband in her disappearance and possible death. Troconis has pleaded not guilty.

January 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live