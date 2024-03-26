Trump scores 11th-hour reprieve in civil fraud case

Just hours before the former president faced a deadline to post a bond to cover the $464 million fine, an appellate court ruled Donald Trump can post a $175 million bond to cover the judgment.

March 26, 2024

