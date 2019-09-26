Transcript for Trump, Ukraine president respond to impeachment inquiry, transcript release

Reporter: Today at the un, president trump and ukranian president volodomir zelenskyy were all smiles. Zelenskyy, a professional comedian, even cracked a joke! It's better to be on TV than on phone. Reporter: A wisecrack about the phone call they had back in July. That call now the focus of an impeachment inquiry into whether trump pressured the foreign leader to do his political wet work. After hunter Biden obtained a cushy spot on a Ukrainian condition. Asked about it point blank. The Ukrainian president diplomatically demured. Nobody push me, yes. In other words, no pressure. Reporter: For president, no pressure is the new no collusion. It's all a big hoax there was no pressure. It turned out to be a nothing call, other than a lot of people said I never knew you could be so nice. Reporter: But trump did not have such nice things to say about speaker Nancy Pelosi and her decision to pursue an impeachment inquiry. She's lost her way. She's been taken over by the radical left. Unfortunately, she's no longer the speaker of the house. Reporter: This five-page memorandum, at one point, Zelinsky thanks trump for America's support for fending offer Russian aggression and says he's ready to buy more missiles from the U.S. Trump, I would like to you do us a favor, though. In snore spot, trump says there's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution. So whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Trump mentions the Bidens by name at least three times during the call, and he repeatedly asked the Ukrainian president to follow up with Rudy Giuliani and bill Barr. Everything accelerated today. When that phone call hit, Washington lit up, and not in a good way. What the president has to argue is what they see in the transcript is not what they see in the transcript. Far more damning than I or any others had imagined. What those notes reflect is a classic mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader. Reporter: The crucial question is, is it illegal? It's right on the line. If they can prove he was knowingly soliciting something of value from a foreign national to influence the election, that could be a campaign finance violation. There's no official definition of what a high crime and misdemeanor is. Reporter: It's important to note that the summary is not a verbatim transcript. It is hardly the last word. There are also questions about what exactly Giuliani and Barr did to follow up, and there's the complaint from the whistle-blower, from the intelligence community, a complaint that the inspector general found to be credible and of urgent concern. Today members of the senate and house intelligence committees finally got a chance to review a classified copy of the whistle-blower's complaint. The trump administration finally handed it over after two weeks of defying a request from congress. Tomorrow they'll grill the director of national intelligence. The whistle-blower was not on the phone call. They heard about the phone call from somebody else. Reporter: ABC news has learned of additional requests made by the trump administration before that phone call even took place. It has been a wild day here up on the hill. Both sides not surprisingly were retreating to partisan corners. Reporter: Mitt Romney appeared to be one of the only Republicans to publicly question the president's conduct. If the president of the United States asks or presses the leader of a foreign country to carry out an investigation of a political nature, that's Reporter: Most Republicans are publicly standing by the president. I just think we need to get all the facts. I mean the president said I did nothing wrong. I also think we need to be measured in our analysis, and I think Democrats' problem is they've gotten out over their skis over and over and over again. Hysterical over things they didn't necessarily need to be hysterical about. Reporter: Impeachment is a sword that cuts both ways. We know house Democrats have been indulging their impeachment obsession for nearly three years now, a never-end being impeachment parade. Reporter: There's a danger for Democrats of overplaying their hand, riling up trump's base just as we head into an election year. The Republicans it's witch hunt, harassment. Reporter: There's a danger of tarnishing former vice president Biden. You're in trouble and in a controversy. I'm shocked. I've never been in a controversy before. Reporter: Sean hannity has been beating the drum on the Biden story. It is a case crying out to be investigated. If it doesn't get investigated we just don't have equal justice in this country. Reporter: Now the impeachment process inevitably will give that story wider circulation and scrutiny. Do you think is an impeachable, this instance is an impeachable offense? Based on the material that they acknowledged today, it seems to me it's awful hard to avoid the conclusion that it is an impeachable offense and a violation of constitutional Reporter: The president's defense so far has been to point the finger at Joe Biden and accuse him, essentially, of the same thing. The problem with that is that as of today there's no credible evidence that Biden did anything other than support the international community. And until they can present some evidence, which suggests that there's a link between what Joe Biden did and his son, there's no there there. Reporter: So you see it as a false equivalent. S after today, it's a false equivalent. Reporter: While the president may be in danger of being impeached, so far there's no danger he'll be removed from office. Just so you understand, it's single grated witch-hunt in American history, it's a disgraceful thing. Reporter: So long as Republicans in congress have his back. What speaker Pelosi did yesterday really was the worst we've seen yet. Where she announced an impeachment inquiry, without any evidence. It ought to give every American grave concerns. Reporter: Today it was the Ukrainian president who applied pressure to trump. Can you give me your word that you will come to our great country? Well, I'm going to try. And I know a lot of people -- Reporter: President trump wouldn't make any promises. Safe to say he has enough on his hands. At least for the next few months. At the end of the day, did they must laugh their asses off. Reporter: President trump sounded down right dejected. People have said they don't know of one man with all the men they know or woman, that could handle what I've had to handle. Reporter: This is only day two. David Wright for "Nightline" in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.