Transcript for Trump’s ABC News town hall: Political experts discuss night’s biggest moments

And joining me now to unpack the biggest moments of tonight's town hall with the president and the people, Yvette Simpson, CEO of democracy for America, Sarah Fagen, Rahm Emmanuel and Chris Christie. President trump said he has no regrets about his handling of the pandemic. The but our polling found 65% of voters disapprove. How can this be a winning message, and overall, did he win over any undecided voters tonight? First off, it's his message, and that's what he believes. He's been saying that right from the beginning, and he's continuing to put proof points out there to show the things that did go well. I think what the president did tonight was to calmly and directly answer questions from members of the audience and to spar pretty good with our colleague, George Stephanopoulos back and forth. I think the president walked away feeling relatively good about how things went, and I think he should. From a performance aspect, what were the strongest moments and the weakest? The strongest, his general demeanor. The president remained calm without, and even when the audience members asked strong questions he responded to the citizens he represents. I think the overall tone was strongest point. Some of the questions on covid are very contentious and difficult for the president. That was probably the toughest part of the evening, but I think his general demeanor was the strongest part of the evening. Rahm, what's the counter point? I think the biggest challenge for Donald Trump and the biggest opportunity for Joe Biden is when he's talking about the economy, which is the only place he's in positive territory from a polling perspective, it is always in the rear view mirror, not to quote, but to quote bill Clinton, never stop thinking about tomorrow. I think given that he's left the real estate of the future open, that's a big opportunity for the vice president to fill and to say it's not about what happened yesterday, but it's about what we're going to do tomorrow for your kids. The other piece of this is he showed incredible message discipline in the face of he didn't get knocked off his now, do I think he was factually correct? No. I think I would make in real time that the Joe Biden campaign was putting out fact correctors. Americans got a chance to see a different side of the president. He's lost ground with college-educated suburban women, was he able to win any back? To governor Christie's point, this is one of the calmest I've seen him. He never lost his cool one time. It makes you wonder, when he's at a podium with reporters, if that isn't intentional and for show. I don't understand why he would take that strategy, but he was incredibly calm. And George asked him very tough questions and interrupted him appropriately so, but interrupted him several times on points that George said were factually incorrect. And he never once was ruffled. I think from the perspective of suburban women, what they are looking for is a strong and calm leader, and he presented that tonight. Now where I think he could have done better were on the answers around health care. George asked him repeatedly where the health care plan was that he has been talking about. This because of covid and prior to covid we know health care was the dominant issue in 2018 and likely to be on the forefront of minds when people go to the ballot box, particularly undecided voters and especially women. I think he could have talked more specifically about what he plans to do for health care, but there are seven weeks left. He still has time to do it, but tonight perhaps was a missed opportunity. Yvette, a couple of the uncommitted voters pressed him on racial justice and he kept turning it back to law and order and the police. I think he continues to show how tone-deaf he is on issues of race. I think there were some real opportunities for him to actually acknowledge the I think he did that for two seconds and spent the rest of his time talking about police. At one point, which was really awkward, he called police officers chokers, which I thought was uncomfortable and weird, and the fact that he didn't acknowledge systemic racism, even when George confronted him with the facts that show there is systemic racism and inequity in policing. I think he could have done a much better job. What we know in this country is that police killings are the sixth leading cause of death for black men and the fact that your president can't acknowledge that we have a systemic problem resulting in those deaths is problem. He talked about the loss of pensions for officers and the individual officers who were shot a couple days ago but refused to show that empathy for black men and women who have actually been killed by the people who are supposed to protect and serve them. Clearly I don't think he's got a good handle on this. He said at one point that he has a lot of support from African-Americans, when his support with African-Americans is only 8%. I don't know about you, but I don't think that's great or a lot of support. He missed some opportunities to show empathy and a real connection and show there is a real race problem in America and to separate these issues between can you support black life and also support police officers, and he didn't do that tonight. Rahm, let me bring you back into this discussion, the president on the issue of law and order kept hammering down on Democrat mayors. As the foormer mayor of Chicago, how does this play for voters and how do you respond? I would look at this and look at what cities are doing, and I think George came at the president correctly. You are the president for those cities as well, as if they're another America separate. And I think he called him appropriately on that. Second is that what you have right now in the country politically is a situation that cities and suburbs have a joint political alliance on a series of issues from public safety to education to equity and funding to the environmental protections, to transportation issues, and that's why the president's trying to scare the suburbs away from what has become a pretty tight coalition between urban and suburban, what I've referred to at metropolitan majority. His attempt to demonize the cities and scare the suburban voters, as we like to say in Chicago, that dog just won't hunt. Thank you all for your insights and rapid response to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.