Transcript for After Tulsa rally, Bolton interview, where does Trump go from here?

Tonight, a look at two candidates in the midst of a highly unconventional campaign. Hoping to win hearts and minds of American voters. Earlier today, I spoke to vyette Simpson and Sarah Fagan. The president's Tulsa rally was billed as a sold-out affair with 1 million registered. But in reality, there were a lot of empty seats. Should he be worried? It was a combination of a lot of things. Covid came into it. But it won't have any factor into the outcome of the election. Yet we know the president cares very much about crowd size. The president spoke for two hours and made no reference to George Floyd or juneteenth. What does this mean in such divisive times? The crowd was not a George Floyd race relations positive, black/white community crowd. And thinking about Sheila buck who was arrested outside, it was very clear that those opinions were not welcome. Sarah, you're a Republican, you served in the George W. Bush administration with Josh Bolton. And he said president trump is not a true conservative, he's not fit for the presidency, and his only guiding principle is to get re-elected. Are conservatives listening? Perhaps some conservative members of the national security establishment are listening to that. I had a very good experience working with John Bolton, but I wonder why he took the job. He was purported to have been very critical of trump before and after his election. So I think it was a damning account of president trump. But he left with an ax to grind, and it shows in the way he's presented himself after his service. John Bolton says president trump told him he was holding up aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens. What's more, he says the impeachment inquiry should have been broader. Does this change your view at all of the impeachment inquiry? It doesn't. Ultimately, the president has the right to talk to a leader of another country, and have a conversation freely. My issue with John Bolton isn't necessarily that I think everything he said is wrong or true, I think neither is the case. When you serve a president, as a senior member of the team, you don't agree with every decision. It was clear John Bolton was taking notes and lots of them for purposes of writing this book and making himself more famous, perhaps more wealthy. I just disagree with the approach. So still, in your mind as a conservative, you continue to support president trump? Well, I think that Donald Trump has done some very good things around the globe. There are stylistic things I don't care for. Yvette, the president is trailing behind Biden in some key swing states. What would you say to Joe Biden? He needs to focus on building an actual campaign. This is being fought from a basement on ads. What does it look like to actually engage voters in these we need a strategy, we need overwhelming turnout. We need Biden to engage voters, not just track polls and do ads. It's ladies' night tonight, thank you to you both. Thank you, juju. Up next, from the great

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.