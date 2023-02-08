Tyre Nichols' Family Watches Biden Deliver State of Union Address

President Biden delivered his State of the Union address. Tyre Nichols' family along with multiple other Black families who lost children to police violence were in the chamber demanding change.

February 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live