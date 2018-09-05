Now Playing: Uber wants to test flying taxis

Now Playing: Uber unveils plans for 'flying cars' with UberAir

Now Playing: How false eyelashes become a must-have, everyday accessory and a booming market

Now Playing: Met Gala 2018: Stars hit the red carpet in style on fashion's night out

Now Playing: Woman who spent 23 years in prison for murder on her life today outside a cell

Now Playing: On the West Virginia campaign trail where candidates are after the working class vote

Now Playing: Seventh-generation coal miner hopes to be first of many in his family to code

Now Playing: After 23 years in prison, woman is giving back, talking to students across the nation

Now Playing: President Trump addresses NRA convention: 'I love fighting battles'

Now Playing: Behind the scenes of 'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 with cast, author

Now Playing: Celebrate Star Wars Day with a preview of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Now Playing: President Trump defends $130K reimbursement for Stormy Daniels payment

Now Playing: A behind the scenes look at 'The Handmaid's Tale' costumes with show's designer

Now Playing: Celine Dion performs with a hilarious dancing Deadpool

Now Playing: Olympic skater Adam Rippon on becoming a voice for the LGBTQ community

Now Playing: Giuliani: Trump reimbursed personal lawyer for 130K Stormy payment

Now Playing: Scientists use satellite tags to monitor Amazon River's living legend, pink dolphins

Now Playing: Adam Rippon on skipping the White House visit

Now Playing: Adam Rippon on giving himself the title of 'America's sweetheart'