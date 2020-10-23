Transcript for Voter feedback on final 2020 presidential debate

Finally tonight, debate reaction from voters. I'm really excited to see that Joe Biden has a plan. Tonight my husband and I watched the debate here at home. President trump, he's always calm, cool, and collected. He's always got his points together. So he knows his facts. He always seems to be right on point. We're going to have to address the climate crisis and what it's going to take is investment. Joe Biden made sure to talk about the investment and how it's going to be worth every My husband's a 28-year law enforcement officer, air force veteran. President trump has been extremely supportive and dedicated to our law enforcement. People are eager to see which way North Carolina leans this time around. I really do believe we'll be able to flip blue. Just the increase in youth involvement and youth awareness through social media. I really do feel like that's also going to have a big say in how this election turns out. We have a high rate of drug trafficking, a high rate of human trafficking, that passes through maricopa county. When he talks about protecting our borders, standing up against human trafficking, those things are important to us because we see the impacts here in maricopa county. We feel them every day. The most prominent thing that is in my mind leaving this debate is that we have steps moving forward. We have a candidate that wants to unite the country, not, you know, with red or blue states, but as American citizens. The voices of voters.

