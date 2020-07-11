Transcript for What’s next for the 2020 Election? Experts weigh in

As election day now becomes election week, all eyes are still on three swing states in a grueling campaign to count all the outstanding votes. Right now I'm joined by Republican strategist sar Fagen, Yvette Simpson, O of democracy for America, thank you for staying up late with us. Joe Biden spoke to the nation earlier tonight. What was your takeaway? Well, I think he wanted to give a different speech. They had thought they were going to give the victory speech because they thought the networks were going to have declared the race already over but he couldn't do that. He gave a conciliatory speech. It reminded me of the husband, I mean, the father of a bride and the bride's seven months' pregnant and he's like, am I supposed to tell everybody she's pregnant? No, no, don't tell everybody she's pregnant. Well, everybody knows she's pregnant. That's what Biden's position was. Everybody knows how this is going to turn out but he's like, don't say it yet. Yvette, we know the president is making a lot of noise and claiming baseless legal threats. Should Biden be more aggressive in responding? I think at this stage it's better for him to take the calm approach. We don't want people to get too worried. We know folks are already anxious and might take the lead. I think what he did today was really smart. He went through each of the states he thinks he's going to he even said, I'm going to get 306 electoral votes. After what we heard from the RNC chairwoman what we're hearing from Donald Trump's supporters, I think him saying, we got this, don't worry, we know the end is coming, stay in here with me, being calm and being present what is we need right now. Trump turns up the heat tomorrow, we learn more from him, louder rhetoric, then I think we need to hear the other Joe Biden where he says, wait a minute now, we need to declare this thing right now, or you need to understand that we believe we've got this. Stop throwing a wrench in Thi election where so many people have worked so hard to vote this year. Sara, if the president does lose, does he have a responsibility to address his followers and urge peace under a new president? And do you think he'll do that? Well, if he does, in fact, lose, and we're not there yet but it's looking more likely that is going to be the outcome of this race, he does have a responsibility to also help unify the country. I don't expect we'll see that. He's a very different style from any president we've ever had. And I suspect any president we ever will have. Yes that would be the appre and proper thing to do. Thank you for the visual earlier. President trump remains defiant, repeatin unfoded claims of voter fraud. Does he comp have any evidence, one, and will the legal action taken by the campaign even make a difference, you think? The answer is zero evidence. I was saying earlier to a friend of mine that the president has as much evidence as the Democrats have that the Republicans cheated in Iowa and in Maryland and in Maine to take those senate races. There's the same amount of evidence as exist in both of those real worlds. And it's none. And so I think this is a more of a psychological process, in my view. I think as we've said earlier, the writing seems to be pretty clear on the wall. This is not an election being decided by 600 votes in Florida. This is an election being decided by tens of thousands of votes with margins that are fairly big. Bigger than in 2016, interestingly enough. We've already seen the margins across the three blue wall St I in the midwest. S margins are twice or three times as big as Donald Trump's were in 2016.d so I think they're going through this process, unless they come up with something definitive and not just a poll worker wasn't allowed to get within six feet or something. It has to be real ballot fraud. And so far, there's been not an ounce of evidence on anything that would attempt to overturn this election. Sara, Joe Biden has said he wants to be president to all of America. Can he reach across, you think, to trump supporters and make them feel like they're part of this new America? He can. And he will have to work extra hard at it if he wants to get those most loyal trump backers. I do think there's a large pocket of Republicans who voted for Donald trum they liked his policies, they were concerned about the democratic -- democratic party moving too far to the left. But they didn't like Donald Trump's Twitter. And they held their nose and they voted for policy. They're easier to get. And I think what he's doing over this weekend is he's bringing those people along quickly to his -- at least to him being a president that they can respect, even when they don't agree with him. Yvette, we had senator Bernie air earlier. How hard of a time will Joe Biden have keeping the Progressive wing of the democratic party happy, in line, in this America he hopes to build forward? I think what he has to do is make sure that he's responding to the needs of the people. Progressives have bro this election, I think, black and brown folks and Progressives have brought this election to Biden when you think about where the votes came from, the type of organizing Progressives did. What they expect is for Joe Biden to make sure that he's taking care of the people who we care about, which is everyday Americans. I think that's going to be easier than folks think. Folks that painted Progressives into this corner as radicals, we want people to have health care, we want them to have education, we want them to have a good quality of life. I think that's going to speak across the co particulay when we're in a pandemic where a lot of people are suffering. I think as long as we see Joe Biden listening, as long as we see we have a voice at the table, as long as we see him fighting for the things that matter, I think we're going to be just fine. Yvette, Sara, , thank you so much for your time tonight. Sleep fast. I guess we'll be back at it tomorrow.

