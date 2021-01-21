Transcript for What’s next for the US under a Biden administration?

For the brand-new Biden administration, today was a day of celebration but the work is already under way. To down the ceremony and the road ahead, I spoke to Ana Navarro, heatdy Heitkamp, and Tara setmayer. Thank you for joining us at the end of a long yet historic day. Heidi, you were among the few there in person at Joe Biden's socially D D dtanced swearing-in, your seventh inauguration, I understand. You called the ceremony a bipartisan sigh of relief. What was going on in your mind? I think everybody is just tired of the drama, and they want to get to the business of governing. Joe Biden outlined just all of the challenges ahead of us. And they know now, instead of worrying about a tweet or about craziness coming out of the white house, there's going to be a very reasoned and contentious, I think, debate about how do we tackle America's greatest issues? It was always about America, it's no longer about Donald Trump. And that's a sigh of relief. He has a huge inbox. What is on Joe Biden's priority list right now, Heidi? Well, I think clearly the pandemic. Because you can't hear appeals for the economy without figuring out the pandemic. I also think he's looking long-term to income inequality, how do you fix that? He's looking at climate, he's looking at securing a better future globally for our country by working more cooperatetively with our allies. Tara, president trump quite pointedly was not in attendance today. And now that he's no longer in the white house, no longer on Twitter, as a former Republican, how do you think his power over the Republican party changes and how are the political lines going to be redrawn for senate impeachment trials? So I think that it was appropriate for the moment that we're in that Donald Trump was not there today. His absence was notable, but appropriate, given the trail of destruction he's left in his wake. His hold on the Republican party seems to be rather strong, despite his role in a violent insurrection. We saw how many Republicans still voted to contest the election, the free and fair results of the election of Joe Biden, which was very disconcerting. You know, the fact that he's been deplatformed and he's in a lot of legal and business peril post-presidency could, perhaps, sway some to move away from him. But if the pardoning of Steve Bannon and bringing him back into his orbit is any indication of the future that Donald Trump is looking toward, starting a new party or faction'ing some of the Republicans off, Republicans have a real problem and they need to have a soul-searching reckoning about what the future of the party will be. I see civil war in the Republican party if they continue to go down the road of Donald Trump and trumpism. That's a dire prediction. Ana, Joe Biden said he wants to unify the country, that was his main message. Then he signed 17 executive orders, many reversing trump administration actions. Does that risk alienating the 74 million Americans who voted for trump, who Joe Biden said today he was appealing to? I don't think his main concern is alienating the 74 million people that voted for trump. I think his concern is, what are the urgent issues that need to be done right now in America, that need to be addressed? That's what he should be doing. I think when he calls for unity, it's a lot about tone. What he talked about was not having things rise to the level where it is a civil war, as Tara just mentioned. I love Joe Biden. I want to help Joe Biden. I want to cooperate with Joe Biden. But I'm very angry. I'm very angry at the lack of accountability and the lack of responsibility that so many Republicans are not taking in their role in turning Donald Trump into the Frankenstein, the political monster, that he turned into. And so for me, it's very hard to get to unity when there is no acknowledgement of responsibility and accountability. Let's linger in the history-making of today. Give me your defining moment from today. Oh, for me, no IFS, ands or buts. Listen. Seeing the first woman vice president and a woman of color being sworn in. And being sworn in by the first Latina on the supreme court, the wise Latina herself, Sonia Sotomayor. Using the bible of the first black supreme court justice, Thurgood Marshall. The historic significance of that had me in tears. Absolutely. Heidi? Honestly, if Amanda Gorman, the poet laureate, is the future of this country, we are in terrific hands. She was amazing. And brought the spirit of youth and unity. I was moved beyond tears to hear her. Absolutely. And I'm so grateful. Thank you all, ladies, for joining us. Tara, I'm sorry we're out of time, but I'm sure that your thoughts are just as memorable as are all of ours. Thanks again for your time. Democracy won today, that's my thought. That's a great thought to end with, thanks, ladies.

