Whitney Houston’s family reflect on her new album, legacy

Whitney Houston's sister and brother-in-law talk to ABC News’ Deborah Roberts about her newly released album, "I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston."

March 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live