Widow of comedian Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo mourns sudden loss of her husband

Tributes have poured in for actor Bob Saget, who was best known for his role as “Danny Tanner” on the ABC sitcom “Full House.” He passed away last week in his Orlando hotel room at the age of 65.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live