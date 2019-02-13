Wire fox terrier wins best in show

More
King was named top dog at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
0:22 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wire fox terrier wins best in show
After almost 2800 dogs from 203 breeds at T dog show in new York, it came down to one tonight. This year's winner, the wire fox terrier grabbing the grand prize. Looking very stately with undeniableably perfect posture and taking his bow-wow. And the top dog will be live on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61041977,"title":"Wire fox terrier wins best in show","duration":"0:22","description":"King was named top dog at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club dog show.","url":"/Nightline/video/wire-fox-terrier-wins-best-show-61041977","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.