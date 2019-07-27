Woman discovers her father is notorious BTK serial killer: Part 1

More
"Everything upended on us," Kerri Rawson said of learning her father Dennis Rader was the BTK serial killer, who murdered 10 people, including two children, and haunted Wichita for decades.
9:19 | 07/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman discovers her father is notorious BTK serial killer: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:19","description":"\"Everything upended on us,\" Kerri Rawson said of learning her father Dennis Rader was the BTK serial killer, who murdered 10 people, including two children, and haunted Wichita for decades.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"60798486","title":"Woman discovers her father is notorious BTK serial killer: Part 1","url":"/Nightline/video/woman-discovers-father-notorious-btk-serial-killer-part-60798486"}