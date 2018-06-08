The world's most elite cliff divers compete from jawdropping heights

Sixteen athletes converged in Azores, Portugal, for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.
1:00 | 08/06/18

We are rating. It has been one of the toughest spots and obviously it's an incredible occasion. But environmentally it's bribe one of the toughest we have. The swells can be really big the wind can be crazy you can have almost all four seasons in one day does that then become mentally challenging per share. Take away the environment it's already hard enough let this stand in about ninety feet above the water. And you know hypothetically what can go wrong plan or it's definitely.

