2024 Election: Donald Trump projected to win Kan., Neb.

Donald Trump will win Kansas and three of Nebraska's five electoral votes, ABC News projects.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live