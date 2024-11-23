Sneak peek at Broadway star Jessica Vosk's upcoming Christmas music video

ABC News’ Will Ganss has the first look at TikTok fan fave Jessica Vosk's cover of Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" in today's pop news!

November 23, 2024

