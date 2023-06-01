ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Jun 1, 2023

Senate scrambles to pass debt ceiling agreement by Monday; FDA issues warning not to use off-brand versions of weight loss drugs like Ozempic; Lolo Zouaï talks path to pop royalty in Prime Playlist.

June 1, 2023

