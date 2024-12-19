Philadelphia Zoo lights up for the holidays

"GMA" gives a live look at the zoo’s annual “Lumi-nature” tradition, featuring over 1 million lights illuminating 42 acres and bringing to life nature scenes like the jungle, ocean, savanna and more.

December 19, 2024

