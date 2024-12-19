Major airports issue winter weather alerts as holiday travel peaks

As a new storm makes its way to the Northeast, snow and rain is forecast for Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Minneapolis declared a snow emergency, with up to six inches having fallen.

December 19, 2024

