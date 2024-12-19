Thousands of Amazon workers go on strike

ABC News’ Faith Abubey reports on what the Teamsters union is calling the "largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history.”

December 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live