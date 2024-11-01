Could abortion issue help Democrats take back control of the House in 2024?

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington State to discuss how abortion could impact the balance of power in the House.

November 1, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live