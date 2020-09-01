Transcript for Acting OMB director discusses changes to landmark environmental law

We don't want a long ten year delay to be able to have mitigation. Infrastructure projects. In the kinds of areas that you've identified we want those built. Who want the environmental approval on those done within two years which is what this rule would would require. And we want to get those done one of the major aspects of this rule. Is designed to you. And nest unnecessary litigation. All too often the delay in these projects is because. The written records of that has been so time consuming so many pages over so many years is almost is that. As Andrew Wheeler said today becoming a welfare program for the litigation community it's not fair to say that we're trying to avoid any thing we're trying to comply with the law. Have clean water clean air. And protect our environment that the same time move important infrastructure projects roads bridges. Disaster mitigation product pipelines that long lines would you mentioned. Those attend the thing we're trying to move.

