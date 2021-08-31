Transcript for Afghan women feel ‘profound sense of betrayal’ after US withdrawal

So let's look ahead joining us now to discuss the future for Afghanistan under Taliban rule is Rina Amiri she's a senior fellow at new York university center for global affairs she's focused on conflict resolution in Afghanistan for the United Nations. Into the US under the Barack Obama administration arena thanks very much for joining us. Thank you for having me. So the first you know wouldn't one of the proudest efforts of the Americans and many other people around the world in Afghanistan. Was the effort to bring women fully into citizenship and equality. In Afghanistan and that local contacts there you've been speaking with women across Afghanistan recently. Now that were out of the country what what do things like they are now. For them. Miss two months here. Sounds a bit shall ensure this year now they bet sense among got a women's I'd I'm mad. At or close. And they are and answer your future when there or you know they aren't encouraging. Which are on. Secretary link him and the United Nations. There were still beat the ability to meet and that's the movement is an international human rights not. I think there is does best design it's it's tit release. Shall be honored this time and it were. Eaten beef. The situation beat. Up or stay here. And do you fear that the Taliban. Has pledged to honor let those Alvin has pledged to honor women's rights at wonder how much space you have. In that pledge. I don't want to be brought up some people ancient all the signs. I. Asked. Are we there yet. More than ace into women's media. And are stations others are. And so aren't yet they are great. One as they say in accordance into center. Now they don't explain how it. Study a change. A year ago dozens language used. Arch. I respect where I am Shania second. Whitman's stayed home because of security concerns and because they want. Shoots to the stash two women and engaging. And eat monkey she women what it reminds them up aids. It's not. A virtual Chris there and they're sent it's shutting down deserted ease rules and other women were. And ordered is that they. Are correct. Context and again. And that 1990s. It's a sad sad that we will. Writes once album conditions and ice Saturday. So. Meet my nose. Justifications. Using all their ration out really takes. You read that. Arab. It's its anti. You know remiss so much has changed though in these past two decades I was in. Kabul at the parliament in 2005 for the opening of the first democratically elected parliament in the history of the country. And for the first time large numbers of women won seats it was a remarkable scene so full of idealism at that time. As soap. Given what you're saying that the Taliban are known for can they really turn back the clock can they really given especially the use of that country. 3M polls there own vision. Of how women should be in Afghan society. This is the great hope. I'm 1996. That are on our. And decimated civil war. Stance ever. Reports. History and an amen comments seem to restore order security. And then very. He raised. Except in because people aren't that the our pain and devastation. Sybil or so. Cheers. Once the a year and where they're dramatic change presents many ways Renaissance are not. Yet been used sixty. It's you have been connected to the outside world social media. And lies right it never does our order and is that ice. They don't you will have and all very draconian and repressive measures. In which she's eighty oral. Big news. NMS. International community. Under each region has been out there are really more that seat. The west the west. The US a bit you're we're. Well how. Are well they asked again and it dew wet has taken its last year's. Expressed. Rhetoric and support these groups had just. Amount. Due duty because its own interests and security. Well that that is I'm rush. Let arena and are you served as a senior advisor to the US special representative for both Afghanistan and Pakistan. So let you talk about the region what role do you think Pakistan will play in holding the Taliban accountable. Son who say. And she wrote I don't want to teach us about stuff USX. On and talk about. Especially. Judge this is a win not. It's a win stunned. There are other medium and reached its China. Brush up. On. You. And the CEO this. That big US where all the east it's a question not once again become. Stunned that's right. Or eight. And you're also a actually have to Wear the beach you opt to try to be together. Some senses. Oh. As well as state arising got to dirty rats or Kerry's speech written. New UX. Absolutely let me drill down on that a little bit on. On how that would work the previous Taliban government back in the 1990s only three countries you laurel even recognize them as the legitimate government. Of Afghanistan Saudi radio did. Pakistan did and the United Arab Emirates did so. Now you talking about. Efforts being made in the region and with. Is legitimization. And are furious that he wants. To stay in the past there are right now the jury inch national stage international legitimacy. China has already. Hinted that there be. Our. Country lining up behind our. And eight. Are the last. Couple of years. And this she asked so that. Elaborate recognition. We are at one ER TO went to rein in terrorism. And ices it mean now we are. Huge and I say. That the US in the rats should be very. The text ads. Should be she. Should not simply be triggered by are you eight Cingular you sort of our war Chara are simplistic. And strategies. You know there's eight she to a cheap. Recognition. Same Sharon's. Eighty. All of this and am just being sort of you aren't used to be our. Our SU. Three the regents. All of should be used. Pretty. Pre chair deliberation. And Sierens strategy. We. Eat your. And our interest and the interest of the Afghan people renown Murray that was really really helpful thanks very much for joining us. Thank you bring us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.