JonBenet Ramsey's father remains hopeful her killer will be caught

The 6-year-old was killed in her home in Boulder, Colorado, in December 1996. John Ramsey told ABC News DNA testing and genealogy research could be key to finding the person responsible.

December 3, 2024

