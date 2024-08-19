Looking ahead at Biden’s speech on Night 1 of DNC

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former Obama speechwriter Terry Szuplat on what we might hear in Biden’s speech and how the president will pass the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live