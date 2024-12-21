Convicted Delphi killer sentenced to 130 years for murders of two teen girls

Richard Allen was sentenced to 65 years each for the deaths of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, on an Indiana hiking trail in 2017. The girls' families spoke in court on Friday.

December 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live