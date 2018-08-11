Transcript for Attorney General Jeff Sessions ousted from Trump administration

I'm ABC's Pierre Thomas everybody inside justices knew the assesses eventually was going to be fired. Many aside justice believe assesses fire was not over performance at all it was because he recuse himself and did not protect the president. Make no mistake as of now Matt Whitaker is a man overseeing the Muller investigation. With the power to say no don't do that or yes proceed. Because a person who openly expressed some concerns about the special counsel. La Rosa Simon man he replaces overseeing mullah has said time and again while it was not on which type and is by and large thought to protect the special counsel. For his part Whitaker released a statement saying that he's committed to leading a fair department with the highest ethical standards that upholds the rule of law. It remains to be seen what kind of relationship Whitaker will have with Bob dollar. Pierre Thomas ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.