-
Now Playing: 'We're still sticking with the 8 months' for booster shots: Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: How to maintain fresh and healthy eating habits in the fall
-
Now Playing: What is the lambda variant and is there cause for concern?
-
Now Playing: Louisiana hospitals get hit hard by Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: Hospitals in storm zone unable to move COVID-19 patients
-
Now Playing: Pediatric COVID-19 patients reach record highs
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 27, 2021
-
Now Playing: More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, August 27, 2021
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida takes aim at Louisiana
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Fallout after deadly terror attack on Kabul airport
-
Now Playing: Drinking water across the country may contain a ‘ticking time bomb’
-
Now Playing: Should I swap my aluminum-based deodorant for a cleaner alternative?
-
Now Playing: Florida school board faces mask mandate showdown
-
Now Playing: Retiree persuades neighbors in Panola, Ala., to get shots
-
Now Playing: Forecast: 100,000 COVID-19 deaths by December
-
Now Playing: Cancer survivor becomes a fitness inspiration after winning 6-week challenge
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 26, 2021
-
Now Playing: Houston mother makes 3-month road to recovery from COVID-19