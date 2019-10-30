Bernie Sanders tops polls in New Hampshire

Sanders leads Elizabeth Warren by 3 points in the key primary state.
10/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders tops polls in New Hampshire
The new poll finds Sanders in the lead and the key primary state of New Hampshire. He leads Elizabeth warmed by three points although the difference is within the poll's margin of error. Former vice president Joseph Biden is in third place he's down nine points in New Hampshire since July.

