Beto O'Rourke speaks out on whether he will work with President Trump

More
O'Rourke: Will work with Trump but "must stand up to him."
1:29 | 10/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beto O'Rourke speaks out on whether he will work with President Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58672631,"title":"Beto O'Rourke speaks out on whether he will work with President Trump","duration":"1:29","description":"O'Rourke: Will work with Trump but \"must stand up to him.\"","url":"/Politics/video/beto-orourke-speaks-work-president-trump-58672631","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.